Amy Cusack is the Director TLC Therapeutic Riding Center.
“We offer equine assisted services,” Cusack said in a recent interview. “It’s for adults and children. It’s for anyone who has any challenges and who enjoy the benefits of therapeutic riding.”
The program originally started at Stonewall Schools in 2009. Since then the program has grown to service the surrounding communities. Cusack said the Center has been at their new location, 17910 County Road 1590 south of Ada, since August 1.
“Today we are having two lessons,” Cusack added, “specifically working on confidence and sequencing patterns from the appropriate grade levels at school. (Our clients) come once a week.
“They start on the ground, with ground activities like how to lead their horse,” Cusack said. “They make a connection with their horse in the beginning, so they have that connection and start building that bond. We are really focused on that bond with the horse, and what it can teach us in all aspects of life.
“I was just certified in equine specialist and equine learning,” Cusack said. “We focus on what the horse is telling us, what he is saying to us using his body language. The horses are just like us; they’re moody sometimes, they have their own personalities. We incorporate physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy. It centers on all-around well-being.”
Jayci Powell and Sarah Allen are volunteers in the program.
“We just started volunteering here,” Powell said. “We’re both education majors at East Central University. This is a service learning project for us. It counts as field hours for our education portfolios.”
“It’s just awesome to see how horses can connect with kids,” Allen added.
Cusack said the Center moved because they wanted a bigger property.
According to the Center’s social media site, “Our horses are the four legged therapists. Research shows that people who participate in equine assisted activities can experience physical, emotional, and mental rewards. A sense of independence found while working with equines; as the rider’s skills increase, so does their self esteem and general well being. The program is designed to service children and adults with physical, cognitive, and/or emotional disabilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.