TISHOMINGO — Murray State College announced the promotion of Luke Coppedge to Assistant Athletic Director. Coach Coppedge will continue as Murray States’ Head Golf Coach, but he will be adding Assistant Athletic Director to his job title.
“Luke is very enthusiastic and has an understanding of our vision for Aggie athletics,” said Gary Bandy, Murray State College Athletic Director. “He will be assisting in many areas of the department.”
Coppedge is a Tishomingo native and Murray State College alum who golfed on the inaugural Murray State Golf Team in fall 2011. He is entering his second season as the coach for the Aggies and is looking forward to the added role within the athletic department.
“I am excited for this new opportunity,” said Coppedge. “As an alum and a former Murray State athlete, I am thrilled to be able to help current and future athletes in an administrative role that allows me to be a part of more programs and help everyone succeed. Once an Aggie, always an Aggie!”
The Murray State College men’s and women’s golf teams begin their season in Kansas at the Hesston Fall Invite on August 28-29.
“It’s always good to see former Aggies return home and want to be involved,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “Luke’s passion for watching students grow into their personalities and skills will help us continue to build good, successful student-athletes and good humans.”
