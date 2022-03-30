Tishomingo High School hosted a memorial ceremony that included a candlelight vigil Friday night at the school’s football field. The ceremony paid tribute to six students at the school who were killed in a midday Tuesday crash in the west side of the town of about 3000 about 40 miles south of Ada.
Many friends and relatives visited the improvised roadside memorial at the intersection of U.S. 377 and State Highway 22 before going to the school. The memorial grew as the week progressed as more people added memorabilia.
The victims in the crash, whose names were provided by area funeral homes, were Brooklyn Enae Triplett, Memory Jade Billy (Wilson), Madison Patience Michelle Robertson, Austin Daniella Holt, Jessica Grace Machado “Gracie”, and Addison Joe “AJ” Gratz.
All six teenagers were killed when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark in which they were riding collided with a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor in combination with a dump semi-trailer loaded with gravel, according to the report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit. The driver of the truck was not injured.
During the ceremony, a student read a tribute to each of the girls, followed by a prayer for each girl. Many friends and family members could be seen hugging or crying. Some wore customized t-shirts with names or initials of the girls, or a Bible verse.
As dusk arrived, the crowd lit candles, which were reported to have been donated by Tishomingo First Baptist Church.
The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of four investigators and a family assistance specialist to Tishomingo Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.