The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office gives tips on how Oklahomans can protect themselve and their familes this holiday season from shopping scams. Holiday scams can be reported to the AG’s Office by calling 1-833-681-1895 or online at www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit
1 Buy gift cards for gifts, not for payments.
If someone contacts you and demands that you pay them with a gift card, it is likely a scam. Report gift card scams directly with the card issuer.
2 Research charities before you donate.
Make sure your donation goes where you want it to go, not into the hands of a scammer. If someone asks you to give to a charity, don’t let them rush you into making a donation. Instead, research the charity to make sure your donation counts. Tell the solicitor you will do your research and call them back. If they try to pressure you or will not give you a call back number, it is probably a scam.
3 Don’t click any suspicious links or attachments in emails, on websites, or on social media.
“Phishing” scams and similar crimes get you to click on links and give up personal information like your name, password, and bank account number. In some cases, you may unknowingly download malware to your device.
4 Be careful how you pay.
If possible, pay with a credit card. Credit cards give extra protection for most online purchases and many cards offer benefits like protection for returns and purchases. If unauthorized charges pop up on your statement, call your credit card company and dispute those charges. If you are not familiar with the individual or business, do not use P2P apps like Cash App, Zelle, and Venmo to make purchases.P2P apps do not have the same consumer protections as a credit card.
5 Learn how to recognize mail scams and mail fraud texts.
These can come in the form of prize offers, threatened punishments, or even a text message. Often, the scam letter has your name and looks like it’s written just for you. The letter says you must pay a fee or buy something to guarantee your good luck. It tells you to fill out a form and mail in a payment. The letter is a form letter, not a personal message, and it’s a trick. Don’t send money or information to someone who promises big rewards. If you really win something, you will get it without paying.
