Tips for back-to-school transportation safety

AAA Manager for Public and Government Affairs Leslie Gamble offers transportation safety tips as the new 2022-2023 school year begins to get underway.
1 Who is affected by back-to-school transportation and why?
As the 2022-23 school year begins, motorists will see changes in traffic patterns. Back-to-school transportation affects not only school districts, students and parents, but also other motorists on the roads.
2 Why does this time of year present challenges involving transportation?
This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, school buses, and student pedestrians and bicyclists, all sharing the road. Plus, school districts resume class on different dates, so motorists encounter different situations as they drive through multiple districts in metro-areas.
Drivers may be out of practice when it comes to the rules of the road, with school buses hitting the streets and students walking and biking to school. But our responsibility for keeping students safe hasn’t changed.
3 What advice does AAA offer in regard to dropping-off and picking-up safety tips as the new school year gets underway?
Follow school drop-off and pick-up procedures, and be mindful that these may have changed.
4 What is the safety issue with double parking, or parking alongside another vehicle that is already parked at the side of the road?
Don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.
5 Where should children be unloaded and loaded when being dropped off or picked up at school?
Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school. Have children exit the vehicle on the “curb side” every time so they aren’t opening the car door into an oncoming traffic lane or crossing around the front/back of car to get to the curb.
Slow down, eliminate distractions, and watch for children.
