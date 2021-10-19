HOUSTON --- Following more than a year of hospital visits, multiple trips to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, hundreds of lab tests and thousands of community prayers, a Chickasaw toddler received a life-saving liver transplant just before Labor Day, on Friday, Sept. 3.
Just days following the transplant, little Elaina Reynolds, the 2-year-old daughter of Cody and Kellie Reynolds, was wearing bright yellow crocs walking laps in the hospital corridor, greeting all the hospital staff.
The Tishomingo family’s prayers, hopes, and perseverance had come to fruition.
Elaina’s journey began soon after she was born two months premature, Aug. 28, 2019. She was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia -- a condition in which the liver bile ducts are scarred and blocked.
Elaina’s liver indicated signs of scarring and permanent damage.
The only long-term solution: a liver transplant.
A few days after the diagnosis, Elaina underwent a surgery called a Kasai Procedure to help prolong the need for a liver transplant.
Overall, little Elaina did well after the procedure, but suffered from periodic infections, which resulted in several hospital stays and additional doctor’s visits.
In July 2020, the family was notified Elaina had been approved for a liver transplant. She was officially on the transplant list for about 400 days and had three transplant offers before the successful surgery.
Each offer meant grabbing a “go bag” and making the long trip to Houston at the spur of the moment.
Twice, Elaina and her mother were transported by the Kangaroo Crew, a Texas Children’s Hospital med flight crew, which transports critically ill babies and children.
The day the last offer came in, Ms. Reynolds was busy at work when she received a call about 4:50 p.m. from the transplant coordinator. The Kangaroo Crew could not transport until midnight, so the Reynolds loaded up the family car and headed to Houston.
“It was really unexpected when the transplant coordinator called with the offer,” Mr. Reynolds said.
Elaina had recently been feeling better and her Pediatric End-Stage Liver Disease (PELD), had recently been dropped to a four, so the idea of a transplant occurring soon was not foremost in their minds, he said.
Within two hours of the fateful phone call, Elaina and her parents were on the road and arrived at the Houston at 11:30 p.m.
Surgeons Dr. Goss, Dr. Galvan and Dr. O’Mahoney scheduled the transplant the following day.
During the surgery, medical staff shared a photo of Elaina’s liver with the Reynolds.
“I never thought she was as sick as she was until (the transplant team) sent a picture of her liver. I think her liver soaked up a lot of the sickness, it looked so terrible,” Mrs. Reynolds said. “I am grateful and thankful she is recovering like she is. We’ve been really blest.”
Following a five and a half-hour surgery, Elaina was on the mend. Hospital staff speculate she is the first Chickasaw liver transplant patient at the facility, said Mr. Reynolds.
The family is also grateful for the donor’s family, and hopes to connect with them in the future.
“We’ll never be able to thank them enough for making the heroic decision to donate their child’s organs so that others could have a second chance,” Mr. Reynolds shared on social media.
Throughout their transplant journey, the family has been supported by the community and the local chapter of Transplant Recipient International Organization (TRIO) support group. Elaina is the youngest member of the group.
The first few days following the transplant many people reached out to the family through social media, wanting to share their support and offer words of encouragement.
“It’s just been overwhelming. Everyone wants to follow Elaina’s story and her journey,” Mrs. Reynolds said.
“My Facebook was blowing up, but it was nice. Everyone was willing to check in on her and share the word.”
The Tishomingo community also banned together to raise funds for the family, with a benefit golf tournament planned Oct. 10.
The Chickasaw Nation has also assisted with expenses and medical needs, including the high cost of a specialty formula Elaina must use, and medication.
“If it wasn’t for all the assistance we have received from the Chickasaw Nation and Chickasaw health clinics, there is no way we would be able to afford everything,” she said. “We are thankful for the Chickasaw Nation.”
Half of the Reynolds family settled in for a 30-day stay in Houston for follow up visits. The other half, older children Cambree and Ian, both 12 and Collins, 6, joined their parents and little sister in Houston a few days after the transplant.
The family returned to Tishomingo Friday, Oct. 8.
A Go Fund Me account has been established to help the family with expenses related to Elaina’s transplant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.