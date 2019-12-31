Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election year should submit their absentee ballot applications to the Pontotoc County Election Board as soon as possible. Voters can request ballots for individual elections or for all elections they are eligible to vote in during the 2020 election year. There are many federal, state and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a good way to stay informed and never miss an election.
Applications are available at the Pontotoc County Election Board or can be downloaded at elections.ok.gov. Voters can also apply electronically, using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at: elections.ok.gov/ovp.
Requests must be submitted no later than the Wednesday before the first election in which the voter would like to participate. The first election for Pontotoc County is the presidential preferential primary to be held March 3, 2020. The list of elections can be found at elections.ok.gov.
For more information on requesting absentee ballots or registering to vote, contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotocounty@elections.ok.gov. The Election Board is located at 131 W. 13th St., Ada. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
