Last year, East Central University officials noticed the tiles on the exterior of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center had shifted, according to a statement from Mark Bratcher, Asst. Director of Communications Communications and Marketing at ECU.
“The University asked an architect and the general contractor who oversaw the construction to investigate. The general contractor brought the original installer in to replace the tiles. It was decided to go with a new product that will provide ECU with a 10-year warranty,” the statement said.
Bratcher said they are waiting on the new product to arrive for installation, and that the contractor will assume all costs associated with the removal of the old tiles and replacement of the new.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.