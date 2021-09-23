Sidelined last year due to the pandemic, the popular “Tigerpalooza: The Bron Warren Tournament of Bands” competition is making a triumphant return to Koi Ishto Stadium on the East Central University campus Saturday, September 25. Performances begin at 1 p.m.
Tigerpalooza was organized in 2010 in memory of Bron Warren. Proceeds from the marching band contest fund scholarships for members of the Pride of Tigerland marching band. The event and scholarship’s namesake, Hugh Bronson “Bron” Warren III, was a 2007 ECU graduate and a talented multi-instrumentalist.
“This is a special event held on the campus every fall,” said Dr. Nick Meyers, assistant Music professor and ECU director of bands. “This competition brings bands from across Oklahoma to compete throughout the day. Unlike other contests in the state, you will see bands performing from schools sized Class 2A to 6A. This provides a fabulous all-around experience to both the bands performing and the spectators in the stands.”
The event is organized and hosted by members of the ECU Pride of Tigerland; band fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi; the Warren Family; Meyers; and Dr. Jace Vickers, assistant director of bands.
“These groups work together to bring this well-attended event to fruition each year,” Meyers said. “This event is special both for the students hosting it and the bands and audience members taking part in it. We’re excited to see its return after missing it last year.”
High schools competing in this year’s Tigerpalooza include the Oklahoma Home School Band, Antlers, Holdenville, Kingston, Ada, Midwest City, Altus, Durant, Elgin, Duncan, Ponca City and Norman. As is tradition, ECU’s Pride of Tigerland will also perform. At the end of the evening, following a finals round, a high school band will be crowned Tigerpalooza champion.
General admission is $10 and $5 for children aged 12 and under. For more information about Tigerpalooza, please contact Meyers at 580-559-5390 or via email at nmeyers@ecok.edu.
