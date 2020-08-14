Fall 2020 classes at East Central University begin Monday with flexible instruction options available for students. Before getting down to business, however, students will have opportunities to have some fun.
The fall semester kicks off Saturday with move-in day and the start of traditional “Tiger Welcome Orientation Week” (Tiger WOW) activities. This first full week of the semester features fun and exciting events for students with many chances to become acquainted with faculty, the campus, and each other.
The weekend before classes start boasts a full menu of activities, highlighted by Convocation on Saturday and the always well-attended ECU Block Party on Sunday evening. In the spirit of honoring COVID-19 safety protocols, most Tiger WOW events will take place outdoors.
While COVID-19 has caused enrollment to dip at many universities, ECU has enjoyed steady enrollment numbers – even a slight increase over last fall’s figures. Students still have until Friday, Aug. 21, to enroll for the fall 2020 semester. Incoming students will not see an increase in tuition costs or fees. ECU is also offering $1,500 vouchers for transfer students.
ECU has invested considerable time and resources preparing campus for the safe and healthy return of students, employees and visitors. The University is following local, state and national healthcare guidelines, based primarily on wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing protocols at all times. These protocols apply to the entire campus, both indoors and outdoors.
For more information about safely returning to campus for the fall semester or Tiger WOW activities, please visit ECU’s website at www.ecok.edu.
