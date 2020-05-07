Tiger Media honored for water documentary

Places everybody … and … ACTION!
Tiger Media – East Central University multimedia students under the direction of instructor Mike Maxwell – was recently honored for a documentary about an important area water supply. The short production, titled “Preserving the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer,” earned second place in a film competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Education Broadcast Association.
Made in concert with the Oka’ Water Institute of ECU, the student-produced documentary is about 12 and a half minutes in length and available to view on the Tiger Media YouTube page at https://youtu.be/2y3u9uPyn6w.
“Working with Oka’ was an amazing opportunity for me, the department, and the students of Tiger Media,” Maxwell said. “We had the chance to work with, and interview, wonderful people who have all had a major impact or who deliver a deep understanding of the importance of the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer.”
The documentary was filmed and edited throughout the summer of 2019 and premiered at the annual Oka’ Water Sustainability Conference last October.
“Prior to Covid-19, Tiger Media was working with Oka’ to conduct further interviews with representatives from the Chickasaw Nation to elaborate on the material in the film,” Maxwell said. “The Nation has always played a fundamental role in sustaining our local resources and we are excited to have the opportunity to further explore their story.”
Key students participating in “Preserving the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer” include Ian Smith, Jacob Faulkenberry, Laura Brigger, Taelor Diener, Gage Grigsby, Randy Loman, James Bowser, Kentaaj Adamson, Matt Huddleston, Justyne Eden, Robert Frazier, Kaitlyn Henson and Kelsey Burgess. Full production credits are available in the video.
