This week’s installment of Thursday Night Lights—the Ada City Schools effort to connect students and faculty while maintaining social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic crisis—featured Washington Grade Center.
Dozens of teachers, students and parents parked their vehicles around the school, while dozens more drove in slow circles around the school, honking, waving and shouting greetings. People remained in their vehicles in order to maintain a safe social distance. A few wore masks.
Washington Grade Center Principal Tatum Sallee spearheaded the event, and spent much of the afternoon decorating the school with Christmas lights.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate our Washington students,” Sallee said.
Sallee said that, though Washington was featured, all Ada City Schools facilities participated.
“We are lighting up the schools, lighting up the athletic facilities in Ada,” Sallee said. “We’re celebrating all students, showing them that there’s light and hope in the world through all that we’ve been through.”
Washington School secretary Terra McIntosh was among those parked at the school, honking and waving at students and parents.
“It’s been exciting,” McIntosh said. “We’ve seen that we had a really great turnout. A lot of people are going by. It’s exciting. It’s emotional.”
It was evident at the event that students, parents and teachers were all delighted to see each other, and were grateful to have the time together, despite being separated by social distancing requirements.
The first Thursday Night Lights event took place April 9, and plans include continuing the weekly event throughout the remainder of the original school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.