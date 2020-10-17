This week’s Ada Cougar football game was Thursday due to fall break. The Cougars hosted Harrah, dominating the contest 49-7.
The game was also “Pink Out Night,” for which students and fans wore pink to support breast cancer awareness.
MESQUITE [ndash] Services for Kirby Lynn Alberson, 41, of Mesquite, TX will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Randy Wade will officiate. Burial will follow at Seeley Chapel Cemetery near Connerville. Mr. Alberson passed away Monday, October 11,…
PAOLI [ndash] Services for David Benny Allred, 77, of Paoli, are 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Danny Stewart will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Allred passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born March 9, 1943, at Steedman to Rober…
ADA [ndash] Services for Patricia Carol Jones, 73, of Ada are 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, near Stonewall. The family will receive friends from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Monday at Criswell Funeral H…
