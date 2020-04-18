Thursday Night Lights, a safe, casual way for Ada athletes, fans and parents to make contact during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, continued April 16.
The April 9 version of the event, which featured gatherings of cars and teams at a safe distance, went off without a hitch, but administrators elected to proceed with even more caution on the 16th. They encouraged folks to drive through each of the facilities, shine their bright lights and honk their horns.
For the evening of the 16th, Ada Junior High students and faculty would be in the spotlight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.