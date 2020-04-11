Many memories were taken away from Ada High School student-athletes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, they got the chance to make a few more good ones during the inaugural edition of Thursday Night Lights.
The program — the brainchild of Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson and athletic director Bryan Harwell — kicked off Thursday night with car gatherings at the Ada High School softball complex, Cougar Field, the Ada Tennis Center, the Ada High football field, the parking lot of the Cougar Activity Center and the Ada High soccer field.
Each AHS sports venue was lit up from 8-9 p.m. during the gatherings by coaches, players and Ada High sports fans of all ages.
“This was kind of their vision and we really appreciate it. We kind of jumped on board and worked together,” said AHS co-athletic director and girls basketball coach Christie Jennings.
From all accounts, it was a big hit.
“It was such an awesome event. It was really cool just getting to see the kids getting to see each other,” Jennings said. “That’s something I never thought I would say in my lifetime. But they’ve just been so isolated from each other.”
The Cougar Activity Center parking area was filled with players from the Ada High School girls and boys basketball teams, along with coaches, parents and other fans. The gatherings began well before the 8 p.m. start time.
“Our kids got there early and formed a circle in the parking lot, and they were going through their sunroofs or sitting on their windows, and some of them were sitting on the hood. It was just really cool,” Jennings said. “All of my basketball coaches parked together too, because we’ve missed each other. It was just really a special time.”
When the clock struck 9 o’clock, Jennings said her Lady Cougars weren’t ready to leave.
“It ended at nine, and we finally ran them off about 9:20. They were just loving getting to see each other,” she said.
“It turned into a dance party,” she added with a laugh. “They never left their cars. They stayed safe. It was neat to see the smiles on their faces. That group of girls really love each other. It was uplifting.”
Jennings said during the day Thursday, she had parents contact her, wondering if they were allowed to participate. She later found out that some of her players made their parents believe it was a kids-only event.
“I told them absolutely they could come because it’s for the community. I think some of the kids were telling parents it was just for the kids because they’ve been cooped up with their parents for so long,” she said. “We got to see a lot of parents drive through and come by and say ‘Hi’ and visit with us.”
Jennings said some of her group were already counting down the days to next week’s Thursday Night Lights.
“Their question was, ‘Are we doing this again next Thursday?’ I told them the lights would be on, and Landyn (Owens) said, ‘Everybody be here at 7.’ I guess they’ll be back.”
Jennings said the event was well attended at the other Ada athletic facilities, too.
“I heard the stories about tennis and baseball and soccer and down at the football field. I think the kids that got out really took advantage of it,” she said. “I just think it was just a great night. I think it’s going to be really cool from here on out.”
Jennings said she hopes the idea catches on all around the area.
“I hope the other local schools kind of start doing something like this. I think the kids and us as adults, need it too,” she said. “You just do what you can do. You can’t give those kids back what they’ve missed. You just try and make the best out of a bad situation, and I think that’s what we did.”
Soccer shines bright
Ada High girls soccer coach Hannah McCullough was also thrilled at the turnout at the soccer field.
“We had a really good turnout on the soccer end. Our kids were excited about it. They were excited to get to see each other, even though it was through car windows,” she said.
McCullough arrived early to get the lights on and get prepared to play a senior tribute video.
“It was kind of eerie right before 8 o’clock. There were so many people there, but it was so quiet. You had music playing, but it was kind of low. It was almost pre-game like. But I think these kids needed something like that,” she said.
McCullough said members of the student body who don’t participate in athletics showed up to support the AHS sports teams.
“We had a lot of kids that aren’t athletes that still came out to support us. I saw a lot of friends just loving each other from a distance. It was really cool to get to see that,” she said. “It was nice to have that camaraderie that we’ve missed since COVID-19 took place.”
McCullough hadn’t seen her players since they were taking a bus trip to Ardmore on the fateful day the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association pulled the plug on high school sports. They turned around and headed for home, not realizing at the time they wouldn’t see one other for weeks.
“At that time, we didn’t know what was going on. It was like the state said we couldn’t play tonight and we’ll see you in a couple of weeks. Obviously, that wasn’t the case,” she said.
“The kids understand the health of the community is first, but it’s so hard still. Any circumstance like this that takes memories away is such a sad time,” McCullough continued. “But I think that the Thursday Night Lights really shines a light on the accomplishments of the kids.”
