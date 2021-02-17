Pontotoc County Courthouse to close

Pontotoc County courthouse.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Byng Municipal Court originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed until March 19th at 4 p.m., according to Byng town attorney Law McMeans.

The Pontotoc County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.

Both closures were weather-related.

