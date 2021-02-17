Byng Municipal Court originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed until March 19th at 4 p.m., according to Byng town attorney Law McMeans.
The Pontotoc County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
Both closures were weather-related.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Ann Marie Zimmerman, 74, of Ada will be held at a later date. Mrs. Zimmerman passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home. She was born April 24, 1946, in Faribault, MN to Victor and Doris Wicksell Hinderacker. She graduated from Kenyon High School in Ke…
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Theron O'Dell "Dell" Howry, 79, of Allen are 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church in Allen. Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. A Committal service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Mr. Howry passed…
ADA [ndash] Gary Lee Anderson, 76, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Franklin Andy Coody Jr., 58, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Feb. 8, 2021 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Estes~Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Dolberg Cemetery in Roff, Oklahoma.
