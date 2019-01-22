Even though December was a busy month, these two Stonewall students still found some time to read.
Aubrey Alford read a total of 1,846 minutes. Aubrey is in Mrs. Tatum’s first-grade class. James Lee read a total of 1,110 minutes. James is in Mrs. Galbreath’s first-grade class. Both of these students were awarded a certificate and an authentic Thunder toboggan.
The Ada News congratulates Aubrey and James on their achievement — keep up the good work!
