Three young ladies crowned Chickasaw royalty during annual Chickasaw Princess Pageant

On Monday, Sept. 26, Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby crowned the newest members of Chickasaw royalty during the Chickasaw Princess Pageant. The new Chickasaw Princesses for 2022-2023 are Little Miss Chickasaw Sari Walker from Homer, Oklahoma, Chickasaw Jr. Princess Maggie Stick from Byng, Oklahoma, and Chickasaw Princess Winter Wolfe, from Ada, Oklahoma.
As ambassadors of friendship and goodwill, the trio travel together to more than 40 events across several states, representing and bringing honor to the Chickasaw Nation. Though their reign is one year, they serve as important leaders of the Chickasaw Nation for life. These roles are chosen carefully by a panel of judges at the Chickasaw Princess Pageant during the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival.
During Monday’s event, Triana Browne-Hearrell took the stage as the Chickasaw Princess Pageant host. Browne-Hearrell served as Miss Oklahoma 2017, Miss Oklahoma USA 2019 and Miss USA second runner-up. She welcomed Luther John, fluent Chickasaw speaker, to the stage for an invocation and prayer.
Each former Chickasaw Princess throughout the audience was welcomed and recognized. The judges were Julie Underwood, 2002-2003 Little Miss Chickasaw, 2008-2009 Chickasaw Jr. Princess and 2016-2017 Chickasaw Princess; Lori Hamilton, 1997-1998 Chickasaw Princess and executive officer of culture and history for the Chickasaw Nation; and Kyle Key, executive officer of self-governance for the Chickasaw Nation. The eager contestants had already completed one-on-one interviews with the judges earlier in the day and were preparing for the final portion of the pageant.
Contestants made their introductory walks through the brush arbor and were greeted by tribal elder Rose Jefferson. They were judged on their poise, presence and traditional dress.
The 2021-2022 Chickasaw royalty shared final speeches with the audience.
“It has been an honor to serve the great Chickasaw Nation as the 2021-2022 Little Miss Chickasaw,” said 2021-2022 Little Miss Chickasaw Nannola Wallace. “This past year has been the most memorable experience of my life, and I am grateful for this amazing opportunity. Yakoke (thank you) to (Chickasaw Nation) Governor Bill Anoatubby and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby for supporting the princess program and making it possible for young Chickasaw girls to chase their dreams like me. I appreciate the love and support from Chickasaw citizens that I have received this year as Little Miss Chickasaw.”
Nannola gave special thanks to her sisters in royalty, Jayla Underwood and Faithlyn Taloa Seawright, and reminisced about the fun times they had together.
“Thank you to all the citizens for your support,” said 2021-2022 Chickasaw Jr. Princess Jayla Underwood. “It was an honor serving you all and representing the Chickasaw Nation. Good luck to all the contestants and good luck to the future princesses. Make sure to make lots of memories and embrace this experience.”
With teary eyes, 2021-2022 Chickasaw Princess Faithlyn Seawright said to the audience, “Throughout my years of pageantry, which started on this stage 17 years ago, I learned how our wonderful community will come together to help one another. All of these people have taught me something, whether it was helping with introductions, music, regalia or just words of encouragement, motivation and support. Words can’t describe the profound level of respect I have for these individuals and how they helped me past the stage.”
A farewell gift and bouquet were given to each of the former princesses by Governor Anoatubby and Lt. Governor Anoatubby before the 2022-2023 pageant winners were announced.
Sari Walker, Little Miss Chickasaw, is the daughter of Megan Shelton.
Maggie Stick, Chickasaw Jr. Princess, is the daughter of Rodney Stick and Christi Stick.
Winter Wolfe, Chickasaw Princess, is the daughter of Mechelle Diane Walton.
The pageant is part of the weeklong Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival, where a multitude of special events culminate with Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation address.
For more information about the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival, or to watch the Chickasaw Princess Pageant online, visit AnnualMeetin.Chickasaw.net.
