Three Sisters celebration embraces season of renewal

The Chickasaw Cultural Center’s annual Three Sisters celebration is set for March 14-22.
It is a time to learn about the changing of the seasons and planting of essential crops such as corn, beans and squash. In combination, these crops are known as the “Three Sisters” and provide long-term soil fertility and healthy plants for food.
The festival is open to the public at no charge and will feature a variety of outdoor activities and games, with a special emphasis on the cultural connection to horticulture.
Attendees can expect outside events such as spiral garden tours, seed giveaways, a Chickasaw artists market, stomp dance demonstrations, storytelling and archery tag.
Craft activities will have participants making and taking clan animal leather bookmarks and medallions, necklaces, foam pendants and pinch pots, mini stickball sticks, mini drumsticks, corn husk dolls,and bear claw necklaces.
At different stops across the cultural center’s campus, visitors can collect bone and wood trade beads to assemble a bracelet.
Indoors, the Aaimpa’ Café will be offering “Homeland specials” like alligator po’ boy sandwiches, Three Sisters stew and Southern-style beans and rice with cornbread. Daytime film programming at the Anoli’ Theater will have free admission during the celebration.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 867 Cooper Memorial Road, Sulphur. For more information, visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com.
