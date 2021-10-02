Three of four men accused of running a two-state sex trafficking ring have entered pleas in federal court, two of which have been sentenced.
Arrested and charged were Ada resident and former Chicago Bear football player Qumain Black, 29; Christopher McCleary, 25; Adam Anderson, 20, of Ada; and Darrius Jamal Ferguson, 27, of Ada.
According to a federal court document, all were charged "by superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion."
Black pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve a little over 14 years (170 months) in the federal bureau of prisons. The court also ordered five years of supervised release at the conclusion of the sentence.
McCleary -- who was also charged with possession of a firearm while under felony indictment -- pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to five years each to run consecutively -- 10 years in the federal bureau of prisons.
The court also ordered three years of supervised release at the conclusion of the sentence.
Anderson pleaded guilty in August and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3.
According to federal court documents, Black, Anderson, McCleary and Ferguson, "... along with others known and unknown, recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained or maintained several young women for the purpose of commercial sex."
Federal authorities report that the defendants used three adult females to engage in commercial sex acts, operating out of hotel rooms, mostly in the Dallas, Texas, area, but also in Oklahoma City.
The adult victims allege the men acted as pimps, arranging for the women to exchange sex for money, and posted advertisements online at sites such as seeking.com.
Federal authorities were alerted to the crimes by Ada police after the mother of one of the women who lives in Ada contacted police when she hadn't heard from her daughter in a few days time.
During interviews with the women, they told authorities they were subject to threats and abuse.
Agencies working the case include Ada Police Department, Texas Attorney General's Office - Human Trafficking Unit, Homeland Security, Fort Worth Police Department, Plano (Texas) Police Department, Irving (Texas) Police Department.
