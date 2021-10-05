Three people were killed and several others were injured in four area crashes over the weekend.
Larry G. Smith, 36 of Tupelo, was killed when a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then departed the roadway to the left striking a fence and tree at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday.
The accident occurred on County Road 1560 approximately 2 miles south and 6 miles east of Ada.
Smith was pinned in the vehicle for approximately an hour, and freed by the Ada Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
Smith was pronounced deceased on the scene by Mercy EMS personnel due to massive injuries sustained in the collision, and transported from the scene by Criswell Funeral Home.
Trent A. Graves, 29, and Jade B. Tyler, 28, both of Ada, were critically injured Saturday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 3370 and County Road 1520 approximately 2 miles west of Stratford in Garvin County, when the 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in which they were riding failed to stop at a stop sign and became airborne through the intersection, then departed the roadway to left, striking a fence and a tree.
Tyler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and freed by the Stratford Fire Department using the hurst tool.
Graves and Tyler were both transported by Stratford EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada, then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they were admitted in critical condition.
Wade Dickenson, 44, of Stonewall, was trying to drive up a pile of gravel on the roadside at about 6:30 p.m. 200 E 6th St, in Stonewall City limits in a 1995 Yamaha 350 Moto 4-wheeler. His vehicle flipped over backwards one time. Dickenson was transported by Air-Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with face injuries.
Archie Roebuck, 49, of Tupelo, was injured when his 2011 Honda Motorcycle stuck a deer on U.S. 75 approximately .5 south of Phillips in Coal County. He was transported by Air Evac to Medical City of Plano, Texas, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
Sharon E. Grinstead, 50, of Caddo, and an unidentified male were killed when the 2013 Chrysler 300 Grinstead was driving westbound on State Highway 22 departed roadway right, struck a small tree, vaulted across a creek and hit embankment on other side, ejecting both occupants.
Both were pronounced dead on scene by Bryan County EMS.
The information for these incidents was provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
