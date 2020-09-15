Three people were killed Monday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ada’s southeast side.
The wreck occurred at 9:49 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ahloso Road. Details of how the wreck occurred, along with names of the deceased were not released by press time Monday pending notification of next of kin.
However, according to a report by Ada Fire Department, Ada firefighters, Ada police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Mercy EMS were called to the scene where a 2012 Nissan Versa had gone off the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
