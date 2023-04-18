Three people were transported by medical personnel Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Highway 1 and County Road 3590, also known as Homer Road.
The crash occurred ay about 9 a.m.
Both lanes of eastbound traffic were blocked for nearly an hour after the incident as first responders worked to care for the victims and clean up the site.
At least one of the victims was taken to Ada Regional Airport and transported by Air Evac to a regional trauma center, though initial reports did not indicate where.
This is a developing story.
