Three area residents were injured in separate accidents on Oklahoma roads over the weekend.
The first wreck occurred Sunday morning on County Road 1580, three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. Highway 77 in Garvin County. Stratford resident Michael W. Miller-Hannan was eastbound on CR 1580 when his 2001 GMC pickup truck drifted across the center line and he overcorrected, going off the right side of the road.
The truck partly rolled into a creek bank, coming to rest on its side, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Miller-Hannan was pinned inside the truck for about 40 minutes and was extricated by the Pauls Valley and Stratford fire departments, using the Hurst tool.
Miller-Hannan, 23, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries. He was not listed as a patient Tuesday.
The OHP report said Miller-Hannan was apparently sleepy when the accident occurred. His pickup truck was equipped with seat belts, which were in use, but its airbags were not deployed.
The second wreck occurred Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 412 at County Road Z, 1 mile north and less than a mile west of Hardesty in Texas County.
Ada resident Chance C. Prewitt was westbound on County Road Z and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign, according to an OHP report. A 2013 Peterbilt semitruck, which was southbound on U.S. 412, struck the passenger’s-side door on Prewitt’s 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck.
Prewitt’s pickup truck entered the west bar ditch and partly rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side in the ditch, according to the report. The semitruck crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and partly overturned, coming to rest on its passenger’s side in the east ditch.
Prewitt, 20, was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, where he was admitted with head and internal trunk injuries and was listed in stable condition. His passenger, 19-year-old Bradon C. Henderson of Ada, was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital, where he was admitted with head and internal trunk injures and listed in stable condition.
The semitruck driver, 39-year-old Ivan E. Carrillo of Liberal, Kansas, was not hurt.
