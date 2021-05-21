Three injured in Marietta crash Sunday

Three people from Ada were injured in an afternoon crash Sunday on Interstate 35 northbound inside the Marietta city limits.
The accident occured when a 2016 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by Manuel Ortega, 51, of Marietta slowed, attempting to cross the center median. A 2014 Kia Cadenza driven by Joshua McKee, 43, of Ada observed traffic coming to a stop and took evasive action into the center median, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Kia then struck a culvert, then struck the front of Ortega's vehicle.
McKee was transported by Love County EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, then transferred to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in stable condition with a back injury.
Nancy McKee, 67, and a 12 year old, both of Ada, were passengers in McKee's vehicle. Both were transported by Love County EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, treated and released.
Ortega and his passenger, Teresa Ortega, 64, also of Marietta, were not injured.
Conditions at the time were wet and rainy, according to the Highway Patrol's report. Both vehicles were equipped with seat belts, and were in used in both vehicles.
