A woman and two children escaped serious injury after an SUV in which they were riding collided with a tree and rolled onto its top Friday.
The accident happened at around 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Governor Harris Drive. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, striking a tree on the west side of the road.
Emergency personnel reported that three people were already out of the vehicle when they arrived on the scene. The three were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Mercy EMS, and declined to be transported to the hospital. Two dogs were also reported to be in the vehicle, and were also uninjured.
The Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS and the Ada Police Department responded to the incident.
