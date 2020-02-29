Three ECU accounting graduates honored

OKLAHOMA CITY – When it comes to accounting, count on East Central University.
The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants recently released the names of its 2020 “Trailblazers” and “Path Finders.” The OSCPA selected 10 Trailblazers and five Path Finders. Of the 15 award winners across the state, three earned their accounting degrees from ECU.
The 2020 Trailblazers from ECU are Meredith Murphy, CPA, senior vice president and operational risk officer with Vision Bank; and Mason Groves, CPA, director of accounting with People’s Electric Cooperative. Murphy graduated from ECU in 2004, and Groves graduated in 2016.
The 2020 Path Finder with an ECU connection is Wes Brantley, CPA, a consultant to the Chickasaw Nation. He graduated from ECU in 1962.
The Trailblazer program began in 2010 to recognize the innovation, professional dedication and community commitment of the OSCPA’s newer CPAs, defined as members who are under the age of 40 and have five or fewer years of CPA experience. OSCPA Path Finders are an elite group of Oklahoma CPAs who are successful, well respected and devoted to their communities. These people are also deeply involved in mentoring new CPAs.
The OSCPA will recognize the award winners at its 102nd annual meeting June 5 in Norman.
