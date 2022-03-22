Three people were arrested Saturday morning after reportedly breaking into a local vehicle dealership, ransacking the office, stealing and driving away with three vehicles, and then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said those arrested were Dustin Adam Hoots, 34, Tupelo; Weston Nash Ross, 33, Fittstown; and Adam Blake Hamilton, 37, Ada.
The burglary occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at Hilltop Dodge, 1109 N. Broadway Ave. in Ada.
Hilltop Dodge General Manager Cliff Underwood said they were notified about the burglary by Ada police. While checking the dealership, they noticed that several vehicles -- valued at about $200,000 -- were missing.
“So, we GPS-tracked (one of the vehicles) and found it in a field out by Fitzhugh,” Underwood said. “And Ada PD -- and it was the best cooperation I’ve ever seen in my life -- they arranged immediately with the sheriff’s department to send someone out there.”
Deputy Eric Niblett said in a report that he was notified by Ada Police Sergeant Matthew Mericle and informed of the situation.
“He advised that the dealership was able to get a GPS location on (one of the vehicles) and that it was showing to be near the area of county road 1620 and County Road 3600,” Niblett said. “He asked if we could go try and locate the vehicle.”
Niblett said he and Deputy Roberto Vargas responded and could see a pickup in some tall weeds on the north side of a pasture.
“We then approached the vehicle and observed that it was a silver in color Chevy truck and a maroon in color Dodge Ram,” Niblett said. “We cleared the vehicles and then contacted Sergeant Mericle, as well as Hilltop Dodge.
Underwood said they tracked the third vehicle, about three miles away from the scene, and it was moving.
“Shortly after leaving the scene, I was notified that Hilltop Dodge was tracking the white in color Dodge truck,” Niblett said. “The vehicle was coming from Tupelo, headed westbound on County Road 1670.
Law enforcement officers caught up to the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. After the pursuit continued down several county roads, the three suspects eventually bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot.
“A short while later, Officer RW Vietzke with the Lighthorse Police Department, who was parked south of us on County Road 1680, radioed and advised that he had three at gunpoint,” Niblett said. “We then drove to his location. Once on scene, he had two individuals in custody -- Adam Hamilton and Weston Ross -- who are both tribal members. Officer Vietzke advised that there was a third individual (Hoots) who took off running south.”
Niblett said he went to a residence which was located southwest of their location and began to patrol the area on foot.
“While walking in the trees, I observed a male laying under a tree with a black hoodie and blue jeans on,” Niblett said. “I then began to give verbal commands to show me his hands, at which point I placed him in handcuffs, checking for tightness and double-locking. The male, who I could identify as Dustin Hoots, was sweating and breathing hard. When asked what he was doing, he said he was just waiting for a ride and that he wasn’t in that truck.”
Niblett said Hoots had $430 cash in his pocket, and noted that $500 had been reported stolen from the office of Hilltop Dodge.
Niblett said he was notified by a detective that, after interviewing the first two suspects, he was informed that Hoots was the driver of the white Dodge.
Law enforcement, including Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies, Chickasaw Lighthorse police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Ada police, participated in the pursuit and manhunt.
