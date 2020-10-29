Three Ada area residents were injured as state authorities are still investigating what caused their vehicle to cross a highway's center line resulting in a crash Monday evening near Prague.
Haley Price, 29, Chelsea Easley Wade, 28, and Veronica Brunson, 24, all of Ada, were eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 approximately one mile west of Prague as Price was driving a 2014 Honda CRV.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Honda crossed the centerline at about 7:45 p.m., striking a Toyota Tacoma driven by 81-year-old Tommy Rogers of Prague.
The Honda then spun 360 degrees, coming to rest in the middle of the roadway. The Tacoma departed the roadway to the right coming to a rest in the ditch.
All occupants in both vehicles were pinned for an unknown amount of time and were extracted from the vehicles using the Hurst tool by the Prague Fire Department.
Price, Wade and Brunson were all transported by React EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. All three were admitted in fair condition.
Rogers was also taken to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition. On Tuesday, Rogers passed away from injuries the collision.
Both vehicles were equipped with seat belts, and all persons involved were wearing them at the time of the crash. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.
Troopers report conditions outside were rainy with patchy ice at the time of the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
