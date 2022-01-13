I have heard it said many times that there are no atheists in combat.
Speaking only for myself, I assure you that was the case in my, “Army of One.” When the bullets were flying and the mortars were booming I dialed up the prayer line. I tried to make deals with God. I don’t even remember all the things that I promised to do if God helped get me through the tight spots. Of course, most of those promises were forgotten almost as soon as the firefights ended. Fortunately we worship a very understanding God. As far as the atheist idea is concerned, that is for each individual to determine for him/herself. I prayed during combat. I know others who did not.
I brought this up because I want to talk about prayer. The concept of prayer is thought to be well understood in our culture. The whole idea of prayer is well entrenched in the everyday American lexicon. We speak about prayer as though we are all familiar with the intimacy that can be developed with God when we pray. We are comfortable with the idea of prayer. I wonder, though, how many of us really know how to pray. How many of us know how to strike up that intimate conversation with God that we talk about so much.
We speak often about how God answers prayer. That misses the whole idea. Prayer isn’t about asking for things from God; prayer is about communicating with God. When we only ask for things, we have not developed a truly effective communication system. One way communication simply does not work for anything or anyone.
According to the Bible, Jesus prayed often during his ministry and taught His disciples how to pray as well. He gave them a model to guide them in their prayers that has been passed on to us in our scriptures. We call it, “The Lord’s Prayer.” It is found in the eleventh chapter of the gospel according to Luke (verses 1-4). The words are a little different, depending upon the translation that is being used, however, the message is the same. When one does not know how to approach God in Prayer, The Lord’s Prayer offers a guide. I will not recite it here due to space. Please review it in any bible.
Following Jesus’ death, His followers, including the apostle Paul, spread Jesus’ teachings throughout much of the Mediterranean world. Paul established churches as he traveled and stayed in touch with those new Christians through his letters that explained and clarified Jesus’ teachings. Paul’s surviving letters to those fledgling churches provide us, today, with a lot of our understanding of how to live a Christian life. Paul’s letters refer repeatedly to the importance of prayer in living a moral life.
Prayer is not limited to the Christian faith. All of us who believe in a universal power that is beyond human understanding engage in some kind of prayer. Believers in some faiths engage in physical activity during prayer, such as Native American dances. Some of us sing or chant prayers. Some of us prefer to pray quietly during the course of our regular daily activities. The study of our beliefs is a form of prayer. Meditation is a form of prayer. Since God is everywhere, communication with God is readily available to all who seek to establish it. Maintaining open communication with God is necessary to my living a fulfilling life. I invite you to try it.
Peace and God Bless
