This week at the Ada Public Library features “Oceans of Musical Possibilities.” Award-winning children’s song writer and performer Monty Harper shares his love for music and storytelling through song. Harper’s performance is at 10:30 a.m.
This week at the Ada Public Library: Oceans of Musical Possibilities
