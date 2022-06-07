This week at the Ada Public Library: Mad Science of Oklahoma

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News “The Mad Scientist” uses props and visual humor to educate Thursday, June 11, 2020 during the Ada Public Library’s Summer Reading Program at Juliana Park.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Join the Ada Public Library Thursday as they host Mad Science of Oklahoma, a program that brings science to life in a fun, interactive and educational program. The programs are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

