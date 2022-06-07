Join the Ada Public Library Thursday as they host Mad Science of Oklahoma, a program that brings science to life in a fun, interactive and educational program. The programs are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
This week at the Ada Public Library: Mad Science of Oklahoma
