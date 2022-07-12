Hula-Hoop artist and juggler extraordinaire Chelsea Parks presents and interactive show filled with hoops, juggling, and her amazing cyr wheel at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ada Public Library.
This week at the Ada Public Library: Hooplahoma!
