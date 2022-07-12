This week at the Ada Public Library: Hooplahoma!

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsInspyral Circus member Chelsea Parks performs her Hooplahoma show at the Ada Public Library's Summer Reading Program Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Juliana Park.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Hula-Hoop artist and juggler extraordinaire Chelsea Parks presents and interactive show filled with hoops, juggling, and her amazing cyr wheel at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.  Thursday at the Ada Public Library.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you