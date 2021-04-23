Third-party drivers license examiners bill signed by Governor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation allowing for state, county and municipal government agencies to utilize third-party examiners for commercial drivers license (CDL) exams and other similar tests has been signed into law.
House Bill 2183 was authored by Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, who said he hoped the change would allow Oklahomans to receive licenses in a more timely fashion.
"Although I started working on this legislation several years ago, there is certainly even more demand for a better designed process for testing and receiving of drivers licenses now,” Johns said. “We were already developing this legislation prior to the rollout of Real ID and the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, which both slowed the licensing process way down, so the demand is even more necessary today. Adding additional examiners would address the needs of our constituents.”
The bill was coauthored by Rep. Josh West, R-Grove.
“This is common-sense legislation that will help us clear up our backlog so people can get their driver’s licenses or renewals without further delay,” West said.
HB2183 was approved by both chambers unanimously and takes effect Nov. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.