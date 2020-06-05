Things to do during a protest

Author and activist Sam Killerman provides a few simple tips he’s learned from experience attending lots of protests. The following tips might come in handy for those taking to the streets for the first time.
Make signs.
Make multiple signs. Fellow protestors will appreciate your extras. Check with organizers to see if there are any phrases, themes, or statements they’re hoping for. Foam board and magnum sharpies are a great combo. Aim for big, bold, legible letters. Know the local laws regarding protest.
Hydrate.
Drink lots of water the day before, and throughout the day of. Prepping with a lot of hydration will help you keep your voice and your energy up.
Plan your exit.
If you’re driving, park several blocks away from the protest. If you are getting picked up, plan your ride beforehand. Choose a location that is at least several blocks away from the action.
Bring a friend, tell a friend.
Go with a friend. Make sure you can contact this person’s family or friends and vice versa. There is safety in numbers. Tell a friend who isn’t going. Let them know you’ll check in with them after and specify a check-in time. Give them an emergency contact number to reach out to if they don’t hear from you.
Charge your cell phone.
Make sure the battery is 100% before you head out the door. It would also be a good idea to bring an external phone battery. This is especially important if you’re planning on filming or streaming the protest with your mobile. If you film or stream, try not to catch fellow protestors’ faces.
Download the Mobile Justice OK App
Have it installed and be familiar with it in case you need it.
For iPhone users: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1031625145.
For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.aclu.mobile.justice.ok.
What to wear
Wear comfy shoes. If you’ll be standing or walking, shirk fashion and go with comfort. Same for the rest of your apparel. Bring or wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, some other examples might be a bandana or a scarf.
Sam Killerman is a multi-disciplinary artist and director of creativity for Hues, Inc., which works toward the goal of global justice.
