Zoom Video Communications provides information on how to use the video conferencing program.
1 Download Zoom from www.zoom. us/signup
A basic zoom license is free. An account is not required if strictly joining a Zoom meeting as a participant and is only required to create messages and send invitations to participants.
2 How do I join a Zoom meeting?
You can join a meeting by clicking the meeting link or going to join.zoom.us and entering in the meeting ID. Learn more about joining a meeting.
3 How do I join computer/device audio?
On most devices, you can join computer/ device audio by clicking Join Audio, Join with Computer Audio, or Audio to access the audio settings. Learn more about connecting your audio.
4 Can I Use Bluetooth Headset?
Yes, as long as the Bluetooth device is compatible with the computer or mobile device that you are using.
5 Do I have to have a webcam to join on Zoom?
While you are not required to have a webcam to join a Zoom Meeting or Webinar, you will not be able to transmit video of yourself. You will continue to be able to listen and speak during the meeting, share your screen, and view the webcam video of other participants.
