THINGS TO DO AT HOME: How to use video call program Google Duo on Android

Google gives information on how to use the video call program Google Duo.

1. To get started, open the Duo app on your Android device and tap a name to call.

2. Choose video call or Voice call Audio to make the call.

3. When done with the call, tap end call.

4. If you have a Google Home device connected to your Duo account, you can call it from the app:

• On your Android device, open the Duo app.

• At the top of your contact list, tap Call Home.

5. Duo will call any Google Home device you’re signed in to, like Smart Displays with Google Assistant.

Important: Your Google Assistant language must be set to English US, English UK, Canadian English or French Canadian.

