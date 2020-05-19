Museums around the world have been forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Google Arts & Culture project makes virtual tours available from home.
1. ART TRANSFER
Art transfer lets you transform your photos with inspiration from renowned artists from van Gogh to Kandisnky.
2. ART PROJECTOR
Using the camera on your smartphone or tablet, Art Projector allows you to transport life-size artworks in front of you. Place Vincent van Gogh’s Irises in your bedroom if you fancy, and see how would a Frida Kahlo portrait look in your kitchen. You can even move up close to each artwork and study every stunning detail in super high resolution.
3. ART SELFIE
Ever wondered which famous figure from art history you might look like? Well with Art Selfie you can find out. After taking a selfie on the app, the feature closely matches your facial features to the thousands of portraits on the app.
4. POCKET GALLERY
Essentially an art gallery in your pocket, Pocket Gallery allows you to experience all of Johannes Vermeer’s known artworks in one place for the first time.
5. COLOR PALETTE
Color Palette allows you to find colorful connections between your own snapshots and the artworks on the app. Using a combination of computer vision algorithms, your image is matched to multiple artworks from cultural institutions based in the colors within it.
Google Arts & Culture is available to download in both the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store.
—CNHI News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.