Apple support staff provides instructions on how to use FaceTime.
To make a FaceTime call, you need the person’s phone number or registered email address. There are a few ways to make a Face-Time call:
• In the FaceTime app, tap the plus button and type the person’s phone number or email address. Tap the number or address, then tap Audio or Video.
• If you have the person’s phone number or email address saved in your Contacts, you can start typing their name and tap the name when it appears. Then tap Audio or Video.
• You can also start a FaceTime video call from your iPhone during a phone call. Tap the FaceTime icon in the Phone app to switch to FaceTime.
—CNHI News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.