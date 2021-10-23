Occurrences of property theft are up in the Ada area, and authorities recommend residents be vigilant.
Criminals are stealing items from vehicles, yards, garages, outbuildings, etc.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said recently that police are seeing more theft than what is normal.
"I kind of attribute that to our increased population of transients," Allen said. "They're feeding their economy, and the way that they do that is to steal things. That's not all transients, of course, but a good percentage of them. So we've seen an increase in, I guess what you would call petit theft, with easy thefts of opportunity -- something out in the yard easy to get ahold of that you could turn around and pawn."
And "petit" theft in Oklahoma doesn't mean what it used to. In 2017, Oklahoma residents voted to approve State Question 780, which reclassified certain "low-level" offenses like simple drug possession and property theft and/or damage under a $1,000 value from felonies to misdemeanors.
If a thief breaks into a home or car and steals less than $1,000 worth of property, that would be a misdemeanor state charge. The previous threshold between petit and grand larceny was $500.
Allen said he would guess that there has been a 10 to 15% increase in car burglaries.
"And not all those are transients, some are in vehicles doing it, but 90% of everything we're seeing from (residents' security video camera footage) is a person walking up -- sometimes riding a bicycle -- with a backpack and checking car doors," Allen said. "And if the car doors are open, they're reaching in and grabbing what they can, and then leaving. That's the crime we've seen."
Recently, police recovered a stolen vehicle which had 13 stolen purses inside. Reportedly, the purses had been left in vehicles overnight when stolen.
Allen recommends never leaving anything of value inside of vehicles.
"I hate to sound like grandpa, but even in the day when you didn't worry too much about somebody coming and stealing something out of your vehicle, I never left anything of significant importance or value in a vehicle. Because, you don't want to tempt people," Allen said. "So if you take some of that temptation away by securing your vehicle, and/or keeping valuables put up and not left in the vehicle, then your chances of being a victim go down exponentially. It's very unlikely that someone is going to bust your window out if they can't see anything of value."
And police caution that while many thefts are crime of opportunity, often a thief hoping for an unlocked vehicle, some won't hesitate to cause major damage to get inside of the vehicle if they see something of value inside, such as a wallet, purse, gun, cash, etc.
"It's crime of opportunity," Allen said, "and if you provide that opportunity, somebody's probably going to take it. If you could get people to stop doing that -- not that I'm trying to blame victims by any means -- then you can have a better outcome."
And police caution not to leave even empty items such as purses, wallets and backpacks, as thieves won't know that they are empty, and may break a window to get to them. Even a small amount of change in a cupholder can be enough to tempt a thief.
"If they steal from fifty vehicles, a $1.23, or whatever, then they've got enough money to go buy some alcohol, or some meth, or whatever they're looking for," Allen said.
Allen indicated that if removing some valuable items from your vehicle isn't an option, such as while running errands or visiting a grocery store for instance, to hide them out of site or cover them with something.
"If you've got a pistol in your seat, or a purse in your seat, somebody's likely to break your window out," Allen said. "That's still an opportunity that has presented itself to somebody that they could smash and grab. If nothing is visible and your vehicle is locked, and/or you just don't have anything in there -- which is what I recommend -- then you're not going to have problem. I would never leave a firearm in a vehicle, I just wouldn't do it."
To report suspicious activity, phone the Ada Central Dispatch non-emergency number at (580) 332-4466. In an emergency, call 911.
