“Hey, Chappy!” He called to me as the meeting was breaking up. “Got a minute”? He wanted to have a private conversation, so I suggested that we go for a ride. He sat quietly in the passenger seat of my pickup for a long while as I drove around country roads, then he took a deep breath, let it out slowly, and began speaking. “I’m not claiming that I’ve been sexually molested”, he said slowly. “I’m also not admitting that I’ve sexually assaulted or raped anybody”. He stopped again and just sat there staring out the window. I had no idea where he was going with this but I was about to find out. He began speaking again. “On some occasions, over the years, I have manipulated girls or women to get sex. It didn’t always work, but they knew I had tried”. He was speaking faster now, but in a measured way, as though he was reciting lines that had been often rehearsed. “Sometimes these gals were my friends, at least they were before I pulled my horn-dog stunts. They sure weren’t after”.
I continued driving and he continued talking well into the night. I gave little feed-back, he just needed to unload about sex and friends and life in general. As it turned out, he was hardly the sexual predator that he had made himself out to be. He had been raised in a very strict Christian home that did not allow the discussion of things sexual. His adolescent and early adult “sexual exploits” had been clumsy explorations. Since his parents refused to reveal themselves as sexual individuals or to discuss sex other than to condemn other people, he had no appropriate adult sexual modeling and little healthy sex information. Further, his parents attempted to screen him from any information about sex in a misguided attempt to protect him. Consequently, his attempts to learn about sex often lead to the above mentioned clumsy explorations.
Information about sex is available everywhere. Not all of it is healthy. Men of a certain age (imagine the author clearing his throat here), grew up listening to popular music telling us that girls really meant “yes” when they said “no”. Our friends who were girls told us differently, adults in our lives told us differently, however, there were those songs. What was a boy to do then? What is a man to do now when sexual exploitation of women is considered by some of our peers to be not only appropriate but expected masculin behavior. What do we do when we receive so many conflicting social cues?
What we do is to learn appropriate behavior. We are responsible for our own behavior. Because the words to a popular song may describe behavior that does not show appropriate respect for other people, we do not have permission to disregard other people’s rights. We have been created with the ability to learn and to think. God, other people, and our own laws expect us to use it.
Peace and God Bless
