Years ago, I was in training in Georgia and was given leave to go home to California for the Christmas Holidays. I left Columbus, Georgia with a group of fellow trainees bound for Mobile, Alabama on the first leg of the trip. We had a few hours layover in Mobile so I went sightseeing around Mobile. I got caught up in my sightseeing and missed my connection to New Orleans. I soon found out that the ticket agent in Columbus had charged me full fare to Gilroy, California, but had pocketed the money for the Mobile to New Orleans Leg of the trip. I had spent most of my money on the trip home; I had a little money left for food, but not enough to replace the missing ticket. I was stranded in Mobile, Alabama at Christmas time with only a few dollars in my pocket. My duffle bag, containing all of my meager possessions, was headed to California. I had not felt as helpless and powerless since the seventh grade.
Now, I’m not one to say that such and such circumstances are God’s will and that God will show us the solution to any problem. I believe that God has given us the strength and intellegence to manage our own affairs and that we are capable of getting into and out of trouble on our own. There may be special circumstances during which we call on God for help, however those times are rare and they are a topic for a different discussion. In the personal example that I gave, above: I got myself into trouble by leaving the group and losing track of time in Mobile. I’m pretty certain that the missing ticket would not have been an issue had I stayed with the group. It was up to me to figure out how to get out of trouble, which I did. I scraped together a little money here, and a little money there, and starved during the rest of the trip. I survived and I got home for Christmas. I’m sure that many other people have experienced similar, or worse, circumstances. I am certainly not saying that God had nothing to do with my success. God had provided me with the intellegence and strength to both get into the situation and to get out of it. My point is, that those of us who sit back and wait for God to tell them what to do may sometimes be disappointed. God has already given us what we need in order to handle most things ourselves. Where we may fall short is realizing that. I’m sure that most of us have seen some variation of a captioned cartoon drawing with a child saying, “I’m OK because God Doesn”t make mistakes.” Another way of saying it is: thieves are going to steal; bullies are going to bully; liars are going to lie, that’s what they do. There is not a chance that we will not be hurt by thieves, bullies and liars as well as by other villains that I didn’t think of just now, during our lifetimes. We have, however, the strength to overcome it. We’re made that way.
Peace and God Bless
