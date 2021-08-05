I hear it said often that we humans are masters of the earth. Are we truly masters of all the earth? Were we placed here to rule over and control everything? It seems to me that, if we were truly masters of the earth, no one would be afraid of snakes or rats or lions or things that go bump in the night, because nothing could harm us. There would be no insect-borne diseases, no flu viruses, and no bacterial infections. If we were masters of the earth, we would control the weather. There would always be enough, but not too much, rain. If we were masters of the earth…well, just think of the possibilities.
Of course, we are not masters of the earth. The Christian bible tells us that we are to have “dominion over the earth” (quotation marks mine). The same bible also tells us that we are to be “good stewards of the earth’s resources” (quotation marks mine). The term “dominion over” sounds to me more like a foreman or a leader of some sort than it does a master; and do we even need to discuss whether we are being good stewards of the earth’s resources? The earth is an interactive system of which we humans are an important part. Our lives depend upon resources that the earth provides. We, in turn, must nourish the earth and allow it to replenish and repair itself so that it can continue providing us with life-giving resources. When we take care of the earth, the earth nourishes us and provides for our needs. When we do not take care of the earth, the earth cannot provide for us.
Providing for the needs of we human earth dwellers involves more than simply meeting our physical needs. We also have intellectual and spiritual needs that we meet by cooperative efforts among ourselves as part of the earth’s interactive resource system.
By definition, cooperative human care involves other people. No one can exist completely alone. Cooperative care must also involve the individual who is being cared for, however. Care of any sort, be it physical, intellectual or spiritual, cannot be forced upon anyone. Self care is what I see most lacking among twenty-first century Americans. By self care, I mean engaging in activities that contribute to improvement in one’s life. Self care is more than doing things that feel good. In order to care for others, as we Americans are known for liking to do, we must ensure that we maintain a healthy self care routine.
If we expect this old sphere on which we live to last so that our descendants can fully partake of our earth’s abundant resources, we must be good stewards of those resources. We must also ensure that we last long enough to care for those with whom we interact in our lives. That is a message that many of us overlook when exploring how to live in God’s creation.
Peace and God Bless
