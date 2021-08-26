Football season in America is finally here again! Some of us eagerly await this time of year from the final whistle of the last game of the previous season. Some people grow weary of all the hype that surrounds football games, however. There is certainly hype about some college and professional teams. I enjoy some of it, but I, too, get tired of the pretended excitement leading up to some of the games. We are only in the pre season now, but the hype will get steadily louder until the season climaxes with the championship games, the Super Bowl being the biggest specticle of all and the climax of the current football season. The winning team is showered with money and bragging rights that last until the kickoff for the first game of the next season. Then it’s every team for itself.
Football is a perfect sport for this country and we love it. Football combines many of the attributes that we Americans admire: It’s big, loud, flashy, very technical and involves tons of money. Public schools and colleges spend eye popping sums on equipping teams and providing them with venues in which to play and to practice. Football players become local heros and games are centers of community attention from junior high all the way to the professional level in the NFL. We Love Football! I love football. I have played it, I have coached it, I have officiated games, I love to talk and write about it; I love almost everything about football. I don’t love injuries; I still have some residual effects of football injuries. Sure there are injuries, but what the heck, lt’s football! Full disclosure, my sons did not play tackle football- with both parents’ blessing- because of the potential for injury. Perhaps we will cover that aspect of football in another column. We Americans need winners, hopefully gracious ones, and we love to see teams rise from defeat to congratulate the winners. Football provides it all.
This is where a piece like this pivots to discussing life as a football game with God as the coach. I don’t really believe that life resembles a football game, however, and life is not a competition like football. The primary goal in life is not about defeating someone else. Life does not have specific plays that, when executed properly, lead to a competitive victory. When injuries occur in football, you leave the game. In life, we can’t limp to the side line, we must stay on the field and do the best we can. Some of us who have experienced combat know all too well about living with debilitatIng injuries. We develop a new plan and we keep living. Life is about achieving a level of self acceptance that enables each of us to experience peace and happiness. Life is about living in harmony with others and contributing to the life experiences of those around us as they contribute to ours. If this sounds lofty, it is because these are life goals that are achieved only through introspection and self awareness. Psychologists call it self actualization. We all reach these goals in different ways. We each have different skills and different background experiences that lead to different life callings and endeavors. It is the way that we employ those skills that helps us determine how we feel about ourselves. I do not have the athleticism to be a professional football player. It would be self-defeating for me to consider myself a failure because of that. My skills are in other areas. I can accept that and enjoy watching skilled athletes perform what they do best and still feel good about myself.
There is a spiritual aspect to self actualization. You may notice that I said that there is a spiritual aspect, not necessarily a religious aspect. Some people find religion helpful in spiritual development and some do not. Some folks find the structure and community of organized religion comfortable. Others choose to explore and express their spirituality individually. Personally, I have chosen to keep God a constant presence in my life and I keep the communication channel with God open at all times. This is how I live, others choose to live differently. That does not make me religious, that makes me human. With life, there is no next season; we live this life the best way we can every day. With us Dallas Cowboys fans, knowing that there is a next season always gives us hope.
Peace and God Bless
