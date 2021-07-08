Our world continually changes; nothing remains the same way that it was a moment ago. As rainwater flows toward a creek it picks up soil that will be deposited in the creek bed as sediment or washed downstream to a river bed or even farther to a delta before the water flows into the sea. Where that soil had been there is now mud that was deposited there by the same rainwater that washed the previous soil away. There is an old saying to the effect that one cannot step into the same river twice. That means that, as the river flows toward the sea, it continually changes. The river that one may have stepped into a few moments ago no longer exists. That water has moved on to a new location. The water that is in that spot now had not yet arrived a few moments ago. As the river water moves relentlessly onward, it carries with it parts of the river bank as well as part of the river bed. That soil will be deposited downstream or carried out to sea to become part of the sea floor. In this way, the river continues to change as it moves ever onward toward the sea. When one wades into the river’s edge to board a canoe, then remembers the forgotten life vest and returns to the campsite in order to retrieve it, the canoe to which one returns will be in a very different river than the one that was left moments ago. The changes may not always be good. The water may have risen and crashed the canoe into a large rock. The changes may, however, be passive, with no visible alterations. Most of the changes, good and bad, take place below the surface, out of sight of the casual observer.
Life is the same way. We will never be exactly the same that we are at this very moment. By the time you read this, we all will have changed from what we are as I am writing it. Events will have happened that will have changed our lives. Individuals who have been significant in our lives will leave. Individuals who will become significant in our lives will enter. We learn something from everyone with whom we interact. Everyone with whom we have contact in any way learns something from each of us. We are all a little older, even if only by a few days. Just think of all that can happen in a few days.
Like the river, we will always change. Unlike the river, we are in control of how we respond to those changes. We do not control the ways in which our lives change. It’s a good thing that the folks up river got a good rain that caused the river to rise. It is not a good thing that our canoe was wrecked. We have no control over the river water. We have control over our own behavior. We do not control the fact that we age. We begin getting older the day we are born. Some say that we start getting older the moment that we are conceived. We control our response to getting older. Like the river, life is an ever onward process. Life does not stop until it reaches its end. We cannot turn back. We cannot stop. We must always grow onward. The way in which we live, the life decisions that we make, determine our path toward the future. God has given us intelligence, emotions, and strength. God expects us to use them all.
Peace and God Bless
