The late balladeer Tom T. Hall wrote and recorded a song that began with the line, “Me and Jesus got our own thing goin’. Me and Jesus got it all worked out”. The professor part of me cringes at the grammar that is used in these lyrics. The chaplain part of me considers the message that this song conveys to be extraordinarily relevant to the everyday lives of veterans. My chaplain side wins most of these comparisons. I love this song. Not only do I appreciate the message in the song, but it has a catchy tune that makes it fun to sing.
Most of us have these conflicting sides. We can really like something in one way but see all sorts of problems with the same thing from another perspective. That does not mean that either side is wrong. Indeed, as in my issue with Tom T. Hall’s song, both perspectives are correct. The grammar is terrible yet the words in the song are very meaningful. When one overlooks the grammar and listens to the message in the song, the meaning of the words shines through. It is best to try not to get caught up in confrontational struggles within ourselves. Sometimes both sides are very strong and we find ourselves almost paralyzed by indecision. It is best to accept that we are complex in our thinking. We can accept that there may not be only one single right thing. Sometimes we may perceive something from different perspectives and they are just different. Sometimes we just enjoy the music.
Back to the message in Tom T. Hall’s song. The lyrics continue on to describe in colorful language what Mr. Hall means by having things all worked out with Jesus. He is saying that spirituality is more important than religion. I wholeheartedly agree with his point. Many of us take great pleasure from active participation in our chosen religious institutions. Others of us want nothing to do with formal institutions of any sort. We do not like anyone telling us what is appropriate and what is inappropriate to believe. There is much to be said about gathering with like-minded groups when worshipping God. However, membership in or attendance of any organized religious institution is not a requirement for enjoying a rich spiritual life. Let me say that another way. It is not necessary to belong to a church in order to feel close to God. Each of us has our own communication channel with God. We may be more comfortable with our spirituality when we express ourselves as members of a like-minded religious community. We may choose to involve someone such as a priest, rabbi, pastor, elder, etc., in our spiritual expressions. That is by choice. God does not require us to register with an institution in order to communicate. God understands all languages and even unspoken thoughts. So get your own thing going with God. You will be amazed at how easily you can get it all worked out. And listen to Tom T. Hall’s song when you get a chance. I think you will enjoy it. I’ll bet that you’ll even tap your foot to the music.
Peace and God Bless
