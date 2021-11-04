I hope you enjoyed last week’s trip. A quick review: we took an imaginary journey to first century Galilee during which we witnessed the first meeting of John the Baptist with Jesus. It was a pretty exciting trip, even though it was only imaginary.
What did you take away with you from that trip? What was something that you saw in that experience that you can apply to your life and your experiences here in the twenty-first century? Did that question catch you off guard? Perhaps you expected me to go to more of a faith-based point. I believe that the primary reason we look to the scriptures for guidance is to help us in our daily lives. That is one of the main things that the scriptures can provide us here in the twenty-first century. Laws and social customs change over time. Basic human behavior does not.
In this case, we can look to John the Baptist for our behavioral example. There were many itinerant preachers in Galilee in those days. John was one of the most famous of them all. His ministry was progressing quite nicely. John, we are told, did not know that the new upstart was the one for whom he was waiting. We don’t know what John knew about Jesus. We know, however, that John believed that he was not “the greatest.” He knew, and said, that someone greater than himself existed even though he was famous and people traveled great distances to see and to hear him preach. That humility in such a great man is what I have taken away from our trip.
Oftentimes, we expect people who are wealthy or famous to believe that they are special, even when their wealth or fame is not related to accomplishment. Think of individuals who inherit wealth, then claim to have earned it themselves. Frequently, those same folks prop themselves up, in a figurative sense, by bullying other people verbally, physically, or both,
John was the big man on the Galilean preacher campus yet he didn’t bully anyone. He believed that he was tight with God, but he kept a level perspective on life. He knew his purpose in life and he kept his focus on his mission, not on his notoriety. While I do not recommend to anyone John’s particular lifestyle, even a twenty-first century version of it, I recognize that we all have personal choices to make. I commend John’s humility and his dedication to his mission. I believe that the story of John the Baptist meeting Jusus is a very human story of a great man being humble. I believe that this story is one that we can hold onto.
Peace and God Bless
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.