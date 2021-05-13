We as veterans must face changes as we adjust to life after military service. Sometimes the changes are personal; sometimes, however, the changes take place on a stage that is much greater than ourselves. By that, I am referring to the geopolitical world’s shifting alliances and relationships.
We, as warriors, are told that a certain nation or group of individuals are a threat to our own people, therefore, we must go and fight them. We do so, and we do it well. When we are told to stop fighting and to go home, we leave. Sometimes we believe that the job is not yet finished, but we don’t argue. Some of us turn to other conflicts in the name of God and country. Some of us go home to get on with our lives.
The world continues to change. Eventually, we may be told that political realities have evolved. Our former enemies, who were such a threat to our people, are now our friends. We may be told that they are now threatened by others who, perhaps, were previously our friends, and that we must help our former enemies.
The political world is, indeed, a crazy place. When the intrigue of international relations is stirred into the mix, the insanity becomes the stuff of novels and movies. I must admit that I am somewhat of a political junkie. My head spins, however, when I attempt to trace international alliances over a period of more than a few decades.
We must adjust to the changing world at the same time that we adjust to the civilian world. Neither job is easy. To accomplish them both at the same time requires a level of awareness that most of us don’t have. When the world moves on without us we may become cynical and suspicious. Sometimes we become so suspicious that we cannot establish successful relationships. When we are alone in this crazy world, we tend to become more cynical. When alone and cynical, we make bad choices. We may find ourselves making bad choices and blaming others for the results, thus developing destructive cycles. These destructive choices may involve intimate relationships, escape from reality using various forms of legal or illegal substances, or something altogether different such as escape from reality through dangerous thrill seeking behavior or joining some sort of cult or similar group.
Sometimes reality bites. When that happens, only we can change it. That’s right. We are the only ones who can change our own reality. We have to deal with the stuff that is confronting us at the present, but only we can prevent the same stuff from coming back to knock us down time and again. One thing is for certain: we must know who the enemy is. Too often we become frustrated with life’s challenges and open fire on those who are trying to help us.
Peace and God Bless
