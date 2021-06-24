Years ago I wrote a column about a song that was named after a mythical place called “Big Rock Candy Mountain.” It is a vague memory from my early childhood in the 1940s; I have no idea who wrote it, however, I am pretty sure that Gene Autry recorded it. That column was not very successful: very few readers had any idea what I was talking about because they had never heard of Big Rock Candy Mountain.
Big Rock Candy Mountain is a place where the air is always fresh and pure, where there is no hate, and where people accept one another for who they are. Now, Whoever wrote that old song knew, as we know, that there is not a physical Big Rock Candy Mountain. With due regards to the late, great, Merle Haggard, there is not a place where we can dine on rainbow stew while enjoying a free Bubble-up. I know that some readers, at this point, would correct me. Rewards such that these represent are believed by many of us to be promised in the afterlife. I am not writing here, about the afterlife. That is a different discussion for a different concern. My focus is about how we live our lives right here, right now, where we are and with whom we spend our time every day.
We veterans tend to be pretty negative about many things and our dislikes often sound like hatred. Indeed, some of us may be expressing hatred. Many of us dislike the VA, certain (or all) politicians, civilians, people with too much money, people with too little money, certain (or most) physicians, most any non-American, members of religious groups with beliefs that are different than our own, members of ethnic groups that are different than our own, or groups of people with behavioral characteristics that are different than our own. Some of us may identify with the entire list. Some of us may identify with only parts of it, or none of it. Sometimes we acknowledge that our dislikes approach hatred, sometimes we do not. It really doesn’t matter very much at all: dislike and hatred are simply different places on the same continuum. Once we have crossed the line from acceptance of individuals because they are fellow sojourners on this planet to judgement of others that is based upon preconceived ideas, we have chosen to support hatred. Hatred is an emotion that travels with us. We cannot simply relocate to another place where the tables are always set with silver spoons so we can enjoy all the rainbow stew we want and the drink machines do not require money. We don’t have to leave home or wait until the time is perfect. Instead, I recommend climbing Big Rock Candy Mountain.
Big Rock Candy Mountain is a place where hatred cannot exist and where people live in peace. You can only see it when you clear your mind of hatred and fear. Do that, and it is right in front of you.The air is fresh and pure. I’m climbing too. I hope to see you at the top.
Peace and God Bless
