Doc Harris was our company medic. “Doc” was the only name by which I ever knew him. During the time before the brigade went into Vietnam he was the only medic in the company. Doc was a pretty average appearing man as I recall. He was the sort of guy that one might easily overlook in a crowd. He did not at all resemble what I thought a hero should look like. Doc was older than us boy paratroopers so he didn’t hang out with us. He was a non-commissioned officer (NCO) by rank but he didn’t seem to fit in with the other NCOs whose job it was to whip us into an elite fighting unit. Doc’s job was to take care of us. He tended our blisters and sore feet after long marches, wrapped our sprained ankles and bruised knees following windy jumps and tried to keep us conscious of field hygiene. Later, after the brigade moved into Vietnam, Doc did a good deal more.
We started combat patrols as soon as we arrived in country and took our first wounded the first week. The casualty took a bad thigh wound, but Doc got to him almost as soon as he was hit. Doc’s work in the field meant that the leg would heal and the guy was able to go home a hero. In that wet environment he might very well have gone home as a one legged hero. Soon additional medics were assigned to the company: one medic for each platoon. Doc became a supervisor as well as a medical technician. He rose to the task and subsequently every combat operation from at least the platoon level upward included at least one well trained, well equipped medical technician. Doc Harris made certain that they were well trained and ensured that the medics under his supervision were well equipped.
All of these things were activities that would have been expected of the company medic. The characteristic that made Doc Harris so special was his steely courage under fire. When one of us was wounded we would be cared for, full stop. An episode in early July, 1965 demonstrated what Doc Harris was all about. We were operating in an area about twenty-five miles northwest of Saigon that the South Vietnamese Army Command had designated as war zone “D”. We were ambushed by a Viet Cong unit of undetermined size resulting in heavy fighting. The platoons formed a perimeter around the company command post and all the medics were sent to the center to create a treatment area for the wounded. During the fighting a young trooper who was under fire for the first time panicked, but being a paratrooper, rather than running away he charged the enemy and was promptly shot down. His fire team leader crawled out after his body and was also killed. After learning of the situation, Doc went out to the perimeter and retrieved both troopers, taking six rounds in his left leg for his trouble. Doc allowed himself to be helped back to the command post but allowed none of his medics to assist him further. The continuing fighting was resulting in continuing casualties and all hands were needed there. Doc tended his own wounds, using the minimum supplies necessary, all the while directing his medics as they tended to other casualties. Two days later when the choppers were able to get into us, Doc was ordered onto the first evacuation chopper. Doc defied the order and stayed until every last injured man had been taken out. He, then, allowed himself to be loaded aboard a chopper. That fight cost us twenty-six wounded and three dead. You already know about two of the fatalities, they were beyond help when Doc got them. It is to the credit of Doc Harris and his medics that only one more was lost.
Doc was awarded a Purple Heart and a Silver Star for his heroism. My guess is that his war was over but I don’t know that. I have no idea where he is or if he is still alive. I know that the memory of Doc Harris lives with every boy paratrooper who was fortunate enough to have had Doc taking care of him.
Peace and God Bless
